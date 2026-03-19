  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a vendre immeuble neuf avec ascenseur balcon parking et cave

Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a vendre immeuble neuf avec ascenseur balcon parking et cave

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,20M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 36288
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Druyanov, 6

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In a small street near Bograshov/Frishman and the beach, in a new building, 3.5 room apartment with a living area of 85 m2 with a nice balcony on street. Apartment with mamad, two bedrooms and an additional half bedroom (office, child bedroom), nice living room and balcony. 3,5 rooms, 85m2, balcony, 2nd floor, elevator, parking, mamad, 2 bathrooms, cellar (6m2). 6.500.000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Grand 4 pieces de standing avec vue sur tout tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,86M
Residential quarter 4 pieces neuf avec ascenseur parking cave et balcon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,34M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,22M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet a katamonim jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,60M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a vendre immeuble neuf avec ascenseur balcon parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,20M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$22,00M
For sale – Old North Tel-Aviv Ultra-recherched address in the heart of the ancient North, close to Dizengoff, shops, renowned schools and amenities. Elegant and green residential setting, ideal for demanding families and investors. New construction with obtained license, work in progress, d…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence du luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence du luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence du luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence du luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence du luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Show all Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence du luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Residential quarter Projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence du luxe dans un quartier dynamique dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$980,200
A unique residential project that redefines the very essence of luxury life in a vibrant and booming Ashkelon neighbourhood. Four 9-storey buildings and 102 3, 4 and 5-room apartments, ground garden, penthouses and mini-penthouses. All apartments are carefully designed in every detail for a …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,68M
At the border of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv, a few minutes' walk from the beach and the tram line, the HaGiborim project offers two modern residential towers combining prestige, comfort and durability architecture. Architecture and design Designed by Bar Orian Architects and Dana Oberson interior…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications