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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a 2 pas de la mer et de bograshov

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,80M
;
11
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ID: 35550
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Trumpeldor, 22

About the complex

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Apartment for sale exclusively at 10 rue Hovevevei Zion ✨️✨️✨️In process TAMA 1 (Add an elevator + building under renovation) Beautiful renovated apartment of 55 m2 on the 2nd floor and a half (without elevator) Closed balcony 2 spacious and bright rooms 1 bathroom and toilet Sheltered in the building

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a 2 pas de la mer et de bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,80M
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