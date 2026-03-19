  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme

Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$11,50M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 36340
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 23

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces and private parking for some. Architecture signed Yaniv Prado, combining contemporary design and authenticity of the soul of avivian. Construction in progress

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet rue yahalal tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,88M
Residential quarter Prix en baisse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$706,420
Residential quarter Netanya volume lumiere et mer a pied
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,29M
Residential quarter A vendre a ashdod veritable coup de coeur
Ashdod, Israel
from
$743,600
Residential quarter Tel aviv neve tzedek face mer appartement 2 piEces de standing dans immeuble neuf 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,13M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$11,50M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,70M
New program in Hadera: a strategic location between Tel Aviv and Haifa. You are looking for a new project a hadera A new and exceptional address in the heart of the city Mordecée Khayat invites you to discover this magnificent, new residential project located in the city centre. Three mode…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,74M
New program in Hadera: a strategic location between Tel Aviv and Haifa. You are looking for a new project a hadera A new and exceptional address in the heart of the city Mordecée Khayat invites you to discover this magnificent, new residential project located in the city centre. Three mode…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Show all Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,83M
Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present an exclusive project ideally located in the city center of Netanya, on the very quiet and sought after Rue Zangville. This area benefits from all the advantages of the city cent…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications