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Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme

Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$10,500
;
5
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ID: 35703
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • Address
    Berl Katznelson, 26 24

About the complex

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Large duplex 190 m2. Level 1: very large living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, mamad, 2 bathrooms. Level 2: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and games/television corner. Elevator and parking.

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Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
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Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$10,500
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