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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$5,39M
;
3
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ID: 35509
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    HaYovel, 28 26

About the complex

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SUPERBE PENTHOUSE DUPLEX DE 5 PIECES AU CENTRE DE RAANANA BIEN D EXCEPTION IDEALEMENT SITUE A PROXIMITE DES ECOLES ET COMMERCES TERRASSE EXCEPTIONNELLE DE 25 M AVEC VUE DEGAGEE CLIMATISATION. DOUBLE VITRAGE. MAMAD. PORTE BLINDEE. ASCENSEUR DE CHABBAT.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe penthouse duplex neuf au coeur de raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$5,39M
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