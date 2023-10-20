  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking

Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$1,65M
ID: 34919
Last update: 11/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Frug, 1

About the complex

For sale exclusively, In the city centre's most lively area Close to Dizengoff Square 1 Rue Frug, a very sought after building Well maintained building with code and shelter 5th floor Apartment of 84 m2, 3 rooms 1 shower and 2 toilets North-south exposure Very bright Elevator and private parking Currently leased until August 2027

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
Residential quarter Maison avec piscinecentre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$9,405
Raanana, Israel
from
$9,405
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$771,210
Netanya, Israel
from
$771,210
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,42M
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,42M
Residential quarter En plein coeur du centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$830,775
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a cote de kikar dizengoff frishman et la mer avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,65M
Residential quarter Bien situer
Residential quarter Bien situer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,787
Apartment in very good condition, partially furnished, close to public transport, highly recommended
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 5 pieces renove avec des prestations haut de gamme 80 m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$909,150
Second and last floor (and half) Four guidelines Large parental suite Balcony of 8 m2 + balcony on the roof of 20 m2 (also under a soucca) Open view of Ein Kerem Total privacy Close to a synagogue, kindergartens, bus stops, shops and other amenities. Building permits granted: the apartment …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,18M
Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Ussishkine 12 is a boutique building strategically located 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project characteristics T…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications