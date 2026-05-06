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Residential quarter Rez de jardin 4 pieces plein centre raanana

Raanana, Israel
Sold or out of date
5
ID: 35119
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana

About the complex

Nice 4-room garden. Large master bedroom. Garden. 2 bathrooms. Semel Kitchen. Standard parking. Large cellar. Mamad. West Garden friendly and quiet. In the city center in quiet. Synagogue Shift next door. Mamad. Regular parking and cellar

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
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