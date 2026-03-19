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Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces balcon avec ascenseur et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$1,51M
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2
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ID: 35488
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin, Frenchy

About the complex

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Large 3 rooms + balcony 81m2 + 4m2 balcony 3rd floor with lift + parking Renovated Bauhaus building

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand 3 pieces balcon avec ascenseur et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
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