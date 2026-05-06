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Residential quarter Sublime 2 pieces balcon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
8
ID: 35134
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Herzl, 80

About the complex

In the heart of the beautiful Florentine 2 rooms with elevator + balcony Street apartment Excellent condition High level Perfect for a first purchase or to invest

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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