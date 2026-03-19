Residential quarter Raanana magnifique appartement de 4 pieces renove avec terrasse souccah et mamad

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
superb 4 rooms fully renovated, luxury and absolute comfort. Located on the 6th floor of 7, this apartment enjoys exceptional natural brightness and a totally unobstructed view of a peaceful residential environment.
Generous surface area: 117 m2 optimized.
Soccah terrace of about 14 m2 for your relaxing moments.
Night Space: Beautiful master suite with private shower room.
Kitchen: New, modern and ready to use.
Security: Mamad (strong room) integrated.
Amenities: Elevator and private parking space.
Benefits: Taste renovation, no work to be planned.
A rare opportunity in the current market. This property combines the effervescence of the city centre with the calm of an unobstructed view of the surrounding villas. Ideal for a family or a quality investment.
Location on the map
Raanana, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return