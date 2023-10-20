  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv

Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
;
10
ID: 34636
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 126 Barber Shop

About the complex

Français Français
Superb apartment with open view, a few minutes from Gordon Beach - 3 rooms – 1 bedroom, 1 smaller room and living room - 6th floor with elevator - Surface: 60 m2 living space + 8 m2 of terrace - New apartment, decorated by an architect - Fujitsu Central Air Conditioning - Mamad (safe room) - Design lighting throughout the apartment (Yair Doram and Dor Kimchi) - "Novo" kitchen with central island - TV wall and custom furniture in concrete imitation wood, provided for a screen of 65 - Electric roller shutters at all windows and exits to the balcony - Placard integrated into the room - Open view to the east and north, without possibility of future construction in front - Covered balcony with retractable glass closure Price: NIS 4 850 000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans rue calme neuf
Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans rue calme neuf
Residential quarter Agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bon emplacement bonnes orientations calme clair dans rue calme neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,00M
Spacious 3 room apartment, new contractor, accommodation in about 3 months. Very bright guest services + bathroom and separate toilet. Balcony Soucca from the living room, the apartment is on the railway axis of Yemin Avot Street, but faces a quiet corner. Lift, modernized building
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Show all Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Residential quarter Projet de qualite rue nahalat benyamin entre les quartiers neve tzedek et florentine a pas de la coulee verte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,40M
Exclusive residential project on Nahalat Benyamin Street: 5 storey luxury boutique building housing 23 apartments and two exceptional penthouses with terraces and private jacuzzi. Apartments with generous ceiling height and neat finishes * 2 rooms 49m2 + 10m2 terrace from 3.086.000NIS * 3 …
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Show all Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Residential quarter Un duplex penthouse a 10 minutes a pied de la mer a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$686,565
BZH RE/MAX Hadera presents a 5-room duplex penthouse in the Olga de Hadera seaside area. Its characteristics: ✅ Duplex penthouse of 5 rooms of 150 m2, ✅ Sun terrace of 50 m2, ✅ On the 8th and 9th floors, ✅ 2 parental suites and a secure room, ✅ Spacious living room, ✅ 3 bathrooms and 3 toil…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
