Residential quarter Petit bijou design avec balcon et vue degagee a tel aviv

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Superb apartment with open view, a few minutes from Gordon Beach
- 3 rooms – 1 bedroom, 1 smaller room and living room
- 6th floor with elevator
- Surface: 60 m2 living space + 8 m2 of terrace
- New apartment, decorated by an architect
- Fujitsu Central Air Conditioning
- Mamad (safe room)
- Design lighting throughout the apartment (Yair Doram and Dor Kimchi)
- "Novo" kitchen with central island
- TV wall and custom furniture in concrete imitation wood, provided for a screen of 65
- Electric roller shutters at all windows and exits to the balcony
- Placard integrated into the room
- Open view to the east and north, without possibility of future construction in front
- Covered balcony with retractable glass closure
Price: NIS 4 850 000
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return