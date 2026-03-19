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Residential quarter Baisse de prix vous cherchez un appartement avec un balcon ensoleille entierement renove au centre ville de hadera a un prix exceptionnel

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,60M
;
10
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ID: 35340
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents you with a great deal! ✅ Apartment 4 rooms bright of approximately 96 m2, ✅ Completely renovated, ✅️ Good plan, ✅ Sun terrace, southwest orientation, ✅ Kitchen, tiled floor, doors, bathrooms and toilets, ✅ Parental suite, ✅️ 2 additional bedrooms including a secure room (Mamad), ✅ On the 3rd floor with elevator, ✅ Air conditioning, ✅ Parking. Well maintained building, low loads! Close to schools, crèches and medical center. Quick access to roads 2, 4 and 6. For sale only 1,600,000 NIS, instead of 1,695,000 NIS !! A visit without delay! Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Baisse de prix vous cherchez un appartement avec un balcon ensoleille entierement renove au centre ville de hadera a un prix exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,60M
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