Residential quarter Baisse de prix vous cherchez un appartement avec un balcon ensoleille entierement renove au centre ville de hadera a un prix exceptionnel

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BZH
RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents you with a great deal!
✅ Apartment 4 rooms bright of approximately 96 m2,
✅ Completely renovated,
✅️ Good plan,
✅ Sun terrace, southwest orientation,
✅ Kitchen, tiled floor, doors, bathrooms and toilets,
✅ Parental suite,
✅️ 2 additional bedrooms including a secure room (Mamad),
✅ On the 3rd floor with elevator,
✅ Air conditioning,
✅ Parking.
Well maintained building, low loads!
Close to schools, crèches and medical center.
Quick access to roads 2, 4 and 6.
For sale only 1,600,000 NIS, instead of 1,695,000 NIS !!
A visit without delay!
Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
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Hadera, Israel
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