Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse neuf proche mer

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Close to Hayarkon Park, Namal Tel Aviv
Tzafon Aviv district is the ideal location
close to the sea, the city centre, the park and the namal
very sought after street
large 3 rooms + terrace
apartment with 2 bathrooms
2 car parks and cellars
TO BE KNOWN