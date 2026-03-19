Residential quarter A deux pas du marche carmel nahalat binyamin neve tzedek

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LOOKING – Sheffer Lane, Tel Aviv
A short walk from the Carmel market
Located in one of the first residential districts of Tel Aviv, dating back to the 1920s and originally developed for employees of the Anglo-Palestine Company (now Bank Leumi), this quiet passage offers a unique balance between history and lively urban life.
4 room apartment on the ground floor
✔️ 3 bedrooms
✔️ 2 bathrooms
✔️ Mamad (safe room)
✔️ Shared parking on the street
? Available from 1 August 2026
Possibility to rent furniture
Located in a well maintained building, this apartment combines character, comfort and exceptional central location.
For more information or to arrange a visit, do not hesitate to contact us.
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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