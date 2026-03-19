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Residential quarter Centre ville amp jardin privE 4 pieces standing a mishkenot hauma

Jerusalem, Israel
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$15,000
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6
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ID: 35030
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Abba Eban, 16

About the complex

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Located in the heart of Jerusalem, in the sought after area of Mishkenot HaUma, this 4-room ground floor apartment, comprising three bedrooms, has been completely renovated, and features a high standing, ready to move in. The interior area of approximately 110 m2 opens onto a private garden of 100 m2, offering a real outdoor living space in the city centre. The apartment is equipped and consists of a large living room, an equipped kitchen, three bedrooms including MAMAD, as well as functional bathrooms. The garden allows you to receive, install a soccah or simply enjoy a space outside daily. Within walking distance of Mahane Yehuda Market, Central Bus Station, Tram and Knesset, it has immediate access to all the amenities and main axes. Very rare on the market, available for long term rental.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville amp jardin privE 4 pieces standing a mishkenot hauma
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$15,000
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