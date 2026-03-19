Residential quarter OpportunitE rare 2 piEces moderne avec balcon amp parking

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New on the market!
In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, close to the promenade of HaMesila Park, facing all shops and supermarkets of Talpiot.
In a boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators.
New 2-room apartment of 49 m2 with 5 m2 balcony, a real pearl, with open view facing west. Includes an improved vault (Mamad), a bathroom, underfloor heating, VRF air conditioning, Smart Home system, private underground parking and cellar.
Immediate entry.
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Jerusalem, Israel
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