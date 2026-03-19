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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf avec parking

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,05M
;
6
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ID: 35022
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Haim Vittel, 42

About the complex

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Comfortable 3-room apartment in Kiryat Moché, close to the next tram station, on the second floor of a small recent building with elevator. Two soccah balconies, triple exhibition, mamad. Excellent insulation, underfloor heating and powder chemech. Covered parking and accessibility are real benefits.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble neuf avec parking
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,05M
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