Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage

An exceptional address at the heart of a Bible earth Living here is not just about choosing an apartment... It's part of a thousand-year history. Located on the heights of Tsfat (Safed), in the heart of Galilee, this project anchors itself in the biblical territory of the tribe of Neftali — a land described as blessed, abundant and bathed in light. Every morning you wake up at the top of a natural setting, where nature expresses itself in all its splendor. The pure mountain air, the green landscapes as far as you can see and the absolute calm create a unique atmosphere, conducive to a rare and privileged art of living. A project conceived as an exceptional work Spacious apartments of 3, 4, 5 and 6 rooms, garden ground floor open to nature, and prestigious penthouses with panoramic views — each property has been designed with absolute requirement. Wide openings extend living spaces outwards and offer a permanent natural spectacle, where light and landscape become an integral part of your daily life. A rare opportunity Demand in Tsfat and throughout Galilee is extremely high, while the supply of goods remains very limited. Apartments for sale are rare, which mechanically leads to upward pressure on prices. Buying today in this new program means positioning itself ahead of others in a market where opportunities quickly disappear. Exceptional financial conditions — maximum leverage Today, you can secure a property from 1585 000 shekels... with only 15% to pay now. The rest — 85% in 4 years, on delivery. No indexing. No price increase. No financial pressure. Specifically: 237 750 shekels, including agency and lawyer fees. You're blocking the price today in a busy market, while prices can rise... without paying more. This is a rare leverage effect: • Reduced contribution today • High value potential tomorrow More than a purchase — a strategic decision Example of apartments: Apartment 3 rooms 75m2 + 8m2 balcony from 1 585 000 shekels Apartment 4 rooms 104m2 + 13m2 balcony from 1 750 000 shekels Apartment 5 rooms 120m2 + 13m2 balcony from 1 850 000 shekels This type of opportunity is rare on the market. It combines location, quality of life and exceptional financial conditions. It's not a good we compare... it's an opportunity we seize.