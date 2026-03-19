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Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove centre ville raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$2,978
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3
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ID: 35012
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Bar Ilan, 51

About the complex

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Hyper center, beginning of Bar Ilan close to all shops and amenities. 5 rooms fully renovated. Wardrobes. Covered parking (disabled). 2nd floor with elevator. 140 m2 net and 10 m2 terrace.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,978
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