Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem

New project of 4 buildings of 10 and 12 floors with apartments from 3 to 6 rooms.
Located in the Katamonim district, close to Katamon Hayeshana, 5 minutes walk from Rachel Imenou Street, close to the cafes and restaurants of Emek Refaim Street, 5 minutes walk from downtown, and renowned educational establishments. Tramway in anticipation.
2 lifts per floor including one of chabat and parking
Entry early 2027
Latest apartments for sale:
3 rooms garden ground floor 60m2 and 71m2 garden
Exposure: North/East
Price: 3,950,000 sh
3 rooms ground floor garden 85m2 and 26,5m2 garden
Exhibition: North-East
Price: 4.200.000 sh
4 rooms 6th floor, 104m2 and 9m2 terrace of which one part is soccah
North-East exhibition
Price: 4.200.000 sh
4 rooms ground floor 116m2 and 121m2 garden
Price: 6.110.000 sh
5 rooms ground floor, 137m2 and 27m2 garden
Price: 7.900.000 sh
5 rooms 5th floor, 123m2 with 17m2 terrace including a soccah part, beautiful view,
Exhibition: North-East
Price 5.200.000 sh
Penthouses 6 rooms
All penthouses are duplex 137m2 with 18m2 terrace
Price 7.700.000 sh
Payment: 20%/80%
Other possible means of payment on request
Subject: Prices may vary
These prices do not include our agency fees 2% plus maam (tva)
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
