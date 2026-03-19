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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement 4 pieces a louer a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$6,500
;
8
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ID: 35008
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Sderot Rothschild

About the complex

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For rent in Ashdod, in the sought after area of Tet Vav, rue Rothschild, a 4-room apartment located on high floor. This spacious property enjoys a pleasant mirpeset with stunning sea views. It is equipped with air conditioning, a parking space and a secure room (mamad). Bright apartment, offering beautiful volumes and a privileged living environment close to amenities. Entered on May 16.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique appartement 4 pieces a louer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$6,500
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