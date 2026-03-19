Residential quarter Israel un investissement facile au coeur dashdod

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Israel an easy investment, in the heart of Ashdod, unique and strategic location
The strengths:
-The unique location in the heart of Ashdod, facing the town hall, shopping centers, bus station, restaurants, supermarkets
-Offices with huge profitability: the existing offices on Ashdod in the City, rent between 80 and 100 shekels per metre (20-25 euros)
-Reservation from only 15% (e.g. for an office of 87 m2 = 221 850 shekels about 55 000 euros)
-1st purchase, exceptional bank financing 75%, and already owner in Israel, full bank financing!
Geographical location:
https://goo.gl/maps/NL2oedwHK7ghMPng9
The films range from 65 m2 to 127 m2 from 1479 000 shekels (about 370000 euros).
Real photo of the ongoing construction of the Gan Haïr Ashdod program
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Ashdod, Israel
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