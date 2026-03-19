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Residential quarter Israel un investissement facile au coeur dashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,12M
;
Residential quarter Israel un investissement facile au coeur dashdod
1
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ID: 34990
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaZionut, Michael Ohayon

About the complex

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Israel an easy investment, in the heart of Ashdod, unique and strategic location The strengths: -The unique location in the heart of Ashdod, facing the town hall, shopping centers, bus station, restaurants, supermarkets -Offices with huge profitability: the existing offices on Ashdod in the City, rent between 80 and 100 shekels per metre (20-25 euros) -Reservation from only 15% (e.g. for an office of 87 m2 = 221 850 shekels about 55 000 euros) -1st purchase, exceptional bank financing 75%, and already owner in Israel, full bank financing! Geographical location: https://goo.gl/maps/NL2oedwHK7ghMPng9 The films range from 65 m2 to 127 m2 from 1479 000 shekels (about 370000 euros). Real photo of the ongoing construction of the Gan Haïr Ashdod program ? Call us Dov Uzan

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Israel un investissement facile au coeur dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,12M
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