Residential quarter Coup de fusil une affaire exceptionnelle une nouvelle exclusivite remax hadera en avant premiere en prime location au centre ville de hadera

Gunshot! An exceptional case!
A new exclusive RE/MAX Hadera preview in premium rental, downtown Hadera!
BZH
A large, renovated 2-room apartment in Hadera city centre at an incredible price!
Characteristics:
✅ Large 2 room apartment of about 70 m2,
✅ Spacious and bright living room,
✅ Interior terrace,
✅ New air conditioning,
✅ Plumbing redone,
✅️ Renovated tile,
✅️ Three-phase electricity,
✅ On the 2nd floor on 4 (without elevator),
✅️ Cadastre in order,
✅️ Building to be the object of a Pinouy Binouy project (destruction/reconstruction) by a renowned Hadera BZH promoter!
Close to Francophone communities, amenities and nearby by car from the train station and the seaside!
First come, first served! Don't say we didn't tell you!
Contact us:
RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui.
Professional licence 313736.
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
