  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Coup de fusil une affaire exceptionnelle une nouvelle exclusivite remax hadera en avant premiere en prime location au centre ville de hadera

Residential quarter Coup de fusil une affaire exceptionnelle une nouvelle exclusivite remax hadera en avant premiere en prime location au centre ville de hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$405,983
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34895
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Gunshot! An exceptional case! A new exclusive RE/MAX Hadera preview in premium rental, downtown Hadera! BZH A large, renovated 2-room apartment in Hadera city centre at an incredible price! Characteristics: ✅ Large 2 room apartment of about 70 m2, ✅ Spacious and bright living room, ✅ Interior terrace, ✅ New air conditioning, ✅ Plumbing redone, ✅️ Renovated tile, ✅️ Three-phase electricity, ✅ On the 2nd floor on 4 (without elevator), ✅️ Cadastre in order, ✅️ Building to be the object of a Pinouy Binouy project (destruction/reconstruction) by a renowned Hadera BZH promoter! Close to Francophone communities, amenities and nearby by car from the train station and the seaside! First come, first served! Don't say we didn't tell you! Contact us: RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
Residential quarter Residence boutique a mekor haim 4 pieces dexception avec terrasse amp prestations luxe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,916
Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces tel aviv rue elifelet entre neve tzedek et florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Residential quarter Un 3 pieces quartier afridar recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$498,465
You are viewing
Residential quarter Coup de fusil une affaire exceptionnelle une nouvelle exclusivite remax hadera en avant premiere en prime location au centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$405,983
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Show all Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Live safely, freely, in a warm and elegant setting. This senior services residence has been designed for those who want to maintain full autonomy, while enjoying a secure, friendly and high-end environment. Absolute safety – daily serenity 24/7 security with permanent guard Controlled access…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Show all Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,72M
Charming house on 2 floors. a first terrace on the front of the house and a backyard garden with fruit trees. Calm down. 1st level: large living room with lounge dining area kitchen and master bedroom overlooking the garden. On the floor 3 large bedrooms and office area large terrace of 60 m…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Apartment 83 m2, very well located street Shalom Aleichem, close to Bograshov. Central location sought, close to beach, shops and cafes. Old 3 rooms transformed into 2 rooms, with very large living room loft spirit. Generous volumes and fluid distribution, ideal for modern living comfort. …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications