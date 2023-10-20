  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle un grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park

Hadera, Israel
$730,455
ID: 34076
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui exclusively presents a superb 5-room apartment, quiet and bright in a beautiful stone building! Characteristics: - A large renovated apartment of 5 rooms of 120 m2, - Nice kitchen, - Comfortable living room with a beautiful bay window, - Sun terrace of 12 m2 facing southeast, - Parental suite, 3 additional rooms including one secured, - In total 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets, - On the fourth floor, quiet on the courtyard, - 2 elevators, - Gas water heating system, - Low loads! - Parking space. Luxury building, refined, well maintained, close to the new sports complex Holmes, shopping centre, Ecopark and roads 6 and 9. Within walking distance of shopping mall, schools, kindergartens and Eco Park. Excellent housing project or rental investment! An incredible price! Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera, Rah'el Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

