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Residential quarter Penthouse dexception a netivot maarav

Netivot, Israel
from
$721,050
;
5
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ID: 34963
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • Town
    Netivot
  • Address
    Shivtei Israel

About the complex

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Exceptional penthouse in Netivot Maarav – 4 rooms + terrace Treat yourself to the luxury of a unique space in the heart of a sought after neighbourhood of Netivot Maarav. This 120 m2 penthouse has been transformed from 5 to 4 spacious rooms to optimize comfort and functionality. Located on the 4th floor of a 4-storey building built in 2015, it enjoys a private terrace of 68 m2, ideal for enjoying the sun and organizing friendly moments with family or friends. You will appreciate the immediate proximity of all amenities: shops, schools, transport and services, offering a convenient and pleasant living environment. Price: 2 300 000 A rare opportunity to acquire a penthouse combining space, comfort and privileged location.

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Netivot, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse dexception a netivot maarav
Netivot, Israel
from
$721,050
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