Residential quarter Penthouse dexception a netivot maarav

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Exceptional penthouse in Netivot Maarav – 4 rooms + terrace
Treat yourself to the luxury of a unique space in the heart of a sought after neighbourhood of Netivot Maarav. This 120 m2 penthouse has been transformed from 5 to 4 spacious rooms to optimize comfort and functionality.
Located on the 4th floor of a 4-storey building built in 2015, it enjoys a private terrace of 68 m2, ideal for enjoying the sun and organizing friendly moments with family or friends.
You will appreciate the immediate proximity of all amenities: shops, schools, transport and services, offering a convenient and pleasant living environment.
Price: 2 300 000
A rare opportunity to acquire a penthouse combining space, comfort and privileged location.
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Netivot, Israel
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