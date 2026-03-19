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Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville

Netanya, Israel
from
$3,01M
21/04/2026
$3,01M
14/04/2026
$985,968
13/04/2026
$982,962
11/04/2026
$988,974
10/04/2026
$979,956
09/04/2026
$973,944
08/04/2026
$964,926
07/04/2026
$955,908
03/04/2026
$958,914
02/04/2026
$961,920
01/04/2026
$952,902
31/03/2026
$946,890
30/03/2026
$952,902
10/03/2026
$942,381
;
11
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ID: 34225
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

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Zangville Project — Netanya New pre-sale program in the heart of downtown Mordecai Khayat is pleased to present an exclusive project ideally located in the city center of Netanya, on the very quiet and sought after Rue Zangville. This area benefits from all the advantages of the city centre: • Shops, restaurants and the nearby Kikar on foot • Schools, community centres and synagogues accessible on foot • Beaches only a few minutes away • Family environment, close to everything, without compromise on tranquility Boiron — The High Standing As Signature The project is developed by Gaby Boiron, a renowned Israeli manufacturer: • High-end finishes • An irreproachable quality of construction • Modern and sustainable buildings • Excellent reputation with Francophone clients Each apartment is designed to offer comfort, elegance and real heritage value. Calendar & Guarantees • Start of construction: March 2026 • Delivery : March 2028 • Full bank guarantee • Guaranteed prices without indexation Each apartment is sold with parking Method of settlement • 7% on signature • 13% — March 2026 • 41% — 6 months before key delivery • 29% — 1 month before handing over keys • 10% — handing over keys (March 2028) A premium location A reference manufacturer Pre-sales at advantageous rates Secure investment The Agencies® The French-speaking specialist on new projects in Israel

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Netanya projet neuf centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,01M
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