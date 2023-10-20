  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192

Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192

Ashdod, Israel
from
$11,90M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34958
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Modern residential building of 7.5 floors including 26 apartments with private parking. Each apartment is equipped with a VRF air conditioning individual with independent broadcasting in every room. High-end finish with tile Ceramic stoneware, aluminium carpentry superior quality, fully equipped bathrooms equipped, premium interior doors and system advanced electric compatible smart home.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$623,865
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Incroyable duplex penthouse dans une ruelle calme entre yehuda hamaccabi et le parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,36M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet ben yehuda 192
Ashdod, Israel
from
$11,90M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach
Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach
Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach
Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach
Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach
Show all Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach
Residential quarter Villa de style moderne a vendre a herzliya pituach
Herzliya, Israel
from
$7,52M
Located in one of Israel's most prestigious neighbourhoods, just 400 metres from the coast, this new villa is the embodiment of modern luxury and architectural excellence. Designed by the famous architect Orly Shrem, this carefully crafted residence spans three levels and offers 330 m2 of re…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Droyanov Street, very quiet little street close to Bograshov Street and the sea Corner building Apartment 104m2 in the cadastre Lots of enclosed balconies so you can say easy 115m2 Fully clear view Very bright All Guidance Very quiet Close to the beach 2nd floor No elevator, miklat Possibi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Show all Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
Downtown HaNevi'im. Ideal boutique building for investment (rented 10,000 shekels) or living there. 3 rooms, 70 m2, 3rd floor with elevator, balcony of 10 m2. Parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications