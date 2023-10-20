  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage

Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
;
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage
1
Leave a request
ID: 34652
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin, 9

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
FOR SALE – SINGLE PENTHOUSE WITH ALL STAGE ???? Located in a quiet street close to Shenkin, between King George and Yohanan HaSandlar 5 pieces 167 m2 interior + 97 m2 roof terraces Building renovated after TAMA 38 Delivery : October 2025 High-end architectural design 2 parking spaces Mamad (secure space) Very quiet Four air exposures ????? Price: 18.5 million ILS Agency fees: 2% + VAT Premium Real Estate Licence number : 31928721

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces en cours de tama rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,35M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,14M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a youd bet
Ashdod, Israel
from
$655,215
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse unique occupant tout un Etage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A vendre villa independante exceptionnelle a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,35M
Rare on the market: superb independent villa built on a plot of 315 m2, offering 270 m2 living space spread over three levels (subsoil, ground floor and first floor). It has a large bright living room, spacious kitchen, several comfortable rooms and beautiful living areas. Outside, a large …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,19M
The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$830,775
Bat Yam - IDF Street Apartment crossing West/East 4 rooms 106 m2 with charming terrace of about 13m2 (1 master with bathroom + 2 bedrooms of which 1 mamad) Parking space included 4th floor with elevator New building in good condition and well maintained. Highlights: Large bright living roo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications