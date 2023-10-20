  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb

Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34483
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Frishman, Gusto

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Tel Aviv – Frishman Close to the beaches, Dizengoff and all the amenities of the city centre. Apartment 2 rooms with exceptional volumes : • a total of 81 m2 • Living room of 50 m2 allowing a configuration in 3 pieces • 2 bathrooms • South-East exposure, very bright • Clean and well maintained building, secure access • Work to be planned with a great opportunity for valorisation A rare offer to live or invest in the heart of Tel Aviv.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonnes orientations vue sur la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$717,915
Residential quarter Appartement toit penthouse lev tel aviv lev hair nord tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,14M
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces dexception a florentin neve tsedek tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,12M
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter Programme neuf 1585 sans indexation
Netivot, Israel
from
$395,010
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue frishmanplace mazaryk grand 2 pieces de 81 m emplacement premium ideal investissement et airbnb
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,44M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immense terrasse unite independante
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immense terrasse unite independante
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immense terrasse unite independante
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immense terrasse unite independante
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immense terrasse unite independante
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,19M
Sale Jerusalem, Bayit vegan, Recent building with elevator and underground parking Penthouse 5 rooms 140sqm living space, 170sqm of terrace and garden, magnificent panoramic view of Jerusalem! Very large living room, independent kitchen, master suite, 2 bathrooms, 3 orientations, mamad room,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Show all Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Residential quarter A vendre magnifique appartement meuble a eilat residence du golf
Eilat, Israel
from
$830,775
FOR SALE – Beautiful furnished apartment in EILAT – Golf Residence In the most beautiful residence of Eilat, in the heart of an exclusive complex with swimming pool, hammam, barbecue area, synagogue and 24-hour caretaker, discover this superb apartment of 128 m2 with 15 m2 terrace offering …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$896,610
Project Nine in Netanya .Savyon A new exceptional address, between city and nature Close to the sea and shopping centers, discover Savyon , an exceptional residence made by one of Israel's largest builders. Ideal location: next to the PIANO and Ir Yamim, between the urban dynamism and the…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications