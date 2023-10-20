Residential quarter Maison bi familiale de caractere et datmosphere uniques a vendre a kiryat hasharon netanya

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This house won't suit everyone.
It is ideal for those looking for a real home, a warm and peaceful atmosphere.
Spacious and bright, this two-family house is located in a quiet dead end in Kiryat Hasharon.
With an area of 264 m2, it is built on a plot of about 295 m2 with a garden with fruit trees.
Built in 2011 and in excellent condition.
On the ground floor, a large living room with high ceilings, bay windows and functional fireplace.
The fireplace, a real source of heat, creates a warm and friendly atmosphere in winter.
Spacious kitchen and living rooms for guests.
Upstairs, four bedrooms including a master suite.
Two bedrooms with access to a balcony.
Three bathrooms in total in the main house.
In the basement, a separate apartment with kitchen, bathroom and two toilets. Chambers
Ideal for a family member or single person
The house is located in a sought after neighborhood, popular with families and technology professionals
Close to schools, park, municipal sports centre and stadium
Easy and fast access to Highway 2 and about fifteen minutes by car from the sea
This house of character is made for those looking for quality of life, space and privacy
It's not a standard house and it won't suit everyone
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Netanya, Israel
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