Residential quarter Maison bi familiale de caractere et datmosphere uniques a vendre a kiryat hasharon netanya

This house won't suit everyone. It is ideal for those looking for a real home, a warm and peaceful atmosphere. Spacious and bright, this two-family house is located in a quiet dead end in Kiryat Hasharon. With an area of 264 m2, it is built on a plot of about 295 m2 with a garden with fruit trees. Built in 2011 and in excellent condition. On the ground floor, a large living room with high ceilings, bay windows and functional fireplace. The fireplace, a real source of heat, creates a warm and friendly atmosphere in winter. Spacious kitchen and living rooms for guests. Upstairs, four bedrooms including a master suite. Two bedrooms with access to a balcony. Three bathrooms in total in the main house. In the basement, a separate apartment with kitchen, bathroom and two toilets. Chambers Ideal for a family member or single person The house is located in a sought after neighborhood, popular with families and technology professionals Close to schools, park, municipal sports centre and stadium Easy and fast access to Highway 2 and about fifteen minutes by car from the sea This house of character is made for those looking for quality of life, space and privacy It's not a standard house and it won't suit everyone