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Residential quarter Bat yam projet neuf en prevente proche mer et tramway

Bat Yam, Israel
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$2,99M
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2
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ID: 35344
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

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PRE VENTE! BAT YAM QUARTIER ARLOZOROV PROCHE DE LA MER, DU TRAMWAY, DES ECOLES ET DES COMMERCES. EMPLACEMENT IDEAL. MAGNIFIQUE PROJET NEUF DE SEULEMENT 6 ETAGES. BELLES TERRASSES.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Bat yam projet neuf en prevente proche mer et tramway
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,99M
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