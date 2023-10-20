  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem

Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$733,590
;
5
ID: 34938
Last update: 12/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Borochov, 35

About the complex

Français Français
A prestigious address in the heart of a booming neighbourhood Your new life begins here Discover a unique residential project on Borochov Street, one of the most popular addresses of Kiryat HaYovel. A quiet and green area, a few minutes from the tram and close to all the amenities of Jerusalem. Borochov combines: Quietness and greenery Accessibility and connectivity Modern and secure living environment This is the ideal opportunity to live in Jerusalem or invest in a neighbourhood with high valuation potential. In this context, the acquisition of a new apartment on Borochov Street represents a real opportunity. Between the modernization of the neighbourhood, the scarcity of land in Jerusalem and the high demand for new housing, the potential for added value in the coming years is particularly evident. Main elements of the specification Description of building High architectural standard. Two entrances per building, with entrance lobby designed by an interior architect. 2 modern and fast elevators. Bicycle room for residents. Garden and landscaping designed by a landscape architect. Storage room for strollers. Preparation for charging station for electric vehicle. Technical installations Three-phase electrical connection in apartments (25x3) and adapted main power supply. Central air conditioning system VRF (advanced, silent and energy efficient technology). Preparation for washing machine and dryer in each apartment. Television and communication outlets in each room. Installation of modern plumbing with central hot water system. Carpentry, windows and aluminium High quality design front door for each apartment. High quality double glazing windows and windows. Electric rollers in all main rooms. Electrical stores in living spaces. Preparation for electric motor on all flaps. Coatings and finishes – Living spaces High-end ceramic stoneware tile in dimensions: 80×80 / 100×100. Parquet available in the rooms. Assorted tiles. Acoustic and thermal insulation reinforced between apartments. Anti-slip coating on balconies and terraces. Bathroom Hanging toilets with built-in tank. Bathtub or modern shower according to plan. Quality valves (GROHE type or equivalent). Top quality wall and floor tiles. Kitchen Modern upscale kitchen including worktop and storage. Built-in sink and design tap. Complete preparation for household appliances. Penthouses Private roof terrace with concrete slab and complete insulation. Height under ceiling up to 3.90 m. Home automation system (smart home). Water and gas arrivals on the terrace. Private pool possible. Preparation for outdoor kitchen. Electric shutters in all rooms. Glass railings on the terrace. Additional electricity points. Decorative ceilings design. A sought-after location, a modern project and a high potential for development in one of Jerusalem's growing neighbourhoods. A strategic investment Renewed neighbourhood with new infrastructures and shops Proximity to tramway and main activity centres Strong demand for new housing in a limited area of land Potential for significant surplus value in the coming years Buying on Borochov Street is securing your future and investing in a rare location in Jerusalem. Do not miss the opportunity to become owner in one of the most prestigious projects of Kiryat HaYovel. Payments: 15% signed (plus agency and lawyer) The balance has the key delivery in 5 years without any indexing or interest

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

