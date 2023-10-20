  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Neuf proche tram soucca et parking

Residential quarter Neuf proche tram soucca et parking

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 34351
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Basel, 8

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In a small 5 storey new building in Kiryat Moché, apartment unique its kind: large 4P on the top floor, bright and airy, with soucca and parking, ideally located near the tram and the entrance to the city. Rare product, Immediate entry.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,55M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing permis de construire projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,77M
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Neuf proche tram soucca et parking
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$705,375
For sale, a renovated and bright 3-room apartment, ideally located on the third sea line, in a renovated building. The property is very well maintained, perfect for investment or residence. Characteristics of the property: Built surface area: 72 m2 Balcony : 10 m2 Located on the 2nd floor w…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$827,640
Ramat Gan – The residential heart of Grand Tel-Aviv Just a few minutes from Tel Aviv, the city of Ramat Gan embodies the perfect balance between modernity, nature and quality of life. It is a privileged destination for both families and investors, offering a quiet residential environment in…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Show all Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage neuf a ashdod quartier youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$6,270
For Rent: Phenomenal Cottage Nine in Ashdod – Youd Zayin District ???? ✨ Luxury – Comfort – Generous Spaces – Immediate Delivery! Located in the sought after area of Youd Zayin in Ashdod, this exceptional new cottage offers an incomparable quality of life on 200 m2 living space, with 100 m2…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications