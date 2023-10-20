  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Unique devenir proprietaire dans lun des quartiers les plus dynamiques et prometteurs dashdod avec 5

Residential quarter Unique devenir proprietaire dans lun des quartiers les plus dynamiques et prometteurs dashdod avec 5

Ashdod, Israel
from
$717,915
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34103
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New real estate program of 3 rooms in Ashdod – Delivery in 26 months Discover an exceptional real estate project in the heart of Ashdod, under construction, with delivery planned in only 26 months. This new high-class residence rises on 8 floors and enjoys a privileged location: close to the large Olympic pool, the new Ashdod stadium, shops, synagogues, schools and means of transport. The sea and its beaches are only 5 minutes away by car. We offer 3 room apartments, perfectly designed for optimal comfort: Spacious balcony Mamad (safe room) Air conditioning Private parking in basement Two lifts including one from Shabbat The program also seduces with its exceptional payment schedule: 5% at contract signing: 114 500 ILS (approximately 28 250 euros) 5% in 6 months : 114 500 ILS (about 28 250 euros) The balance at key delivery in 26 months All without interest or indexation – a rare opportunity on the Israeli real estate market. Prices from ILS 2 290 000 (approximately EUR 565 000). Do not miss this unique opportunity to become owner in one of Ashdod's most dynamic and promising neighbourhoods. For more information, plans and availability, contact us now.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Presale projet la riviera 1ere ligne de mer a bat yam conditions negociees agence
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,86M
Residential quarter Prodigieuse villa a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,67M
Residential quarter Rav kook 8 netanya ladresse ideale entre mer et centre ville jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Netanya, Israel
from
$749,265
Residential quarter Top affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$658,350
Residential quarter Neuf proche tram soucca et parking
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Unique devenir proprietaire dans lun des quartiers les plus dynamiques et prometteurs dashdod avec 5
Ashdod, Israel
from
$717,915
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
Beautiful new apartments, 5 pieces 127 m2 . . Elevators . Terrace of 12 m2. . Open view . Private parking. . Air conditioning 10 minutes walk from the tram
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Residential quarter Spacieux
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Rehavia neighborhood, central location. 4 rooms 100 square meters, apartment with a lot of potential, very spacious, 4 directions, balcony, soucca and parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,25M
BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera and surrounding area presents a prestigious real estate project in Or Akiva, in the sought after residential area "Or Yam". Located next to Caesarea, just a few minutes from Hadera, the city of Or Akiva enjoys a strategic location combini…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications