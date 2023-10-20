Residential quarter Unique devenir proprietaire dans lun des quartiers les plus dynamiques et prometteurs dashdod avec 5

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
New real estate program of 3 rooms in Ashdod – Delivery in 26 months
Discover an exceptional real estate project in the heart of Ashdod, under construction, with delivery planned in only 26 months. This new high-class residence rises on 8 floors and enjoys a privileged location: close to the large Olympic pool, the new Ashdod stadium, shops, synagogues, schools and means of transport. The sea and its beaches are only 5 minutes away by car.
We offer 3 room apartments, perfectly designed for optimal comfort:
Spacious balcony
Mamad (safe room)
Air conditioning
Private parking in basement
Two lifts including one from Shabbat
The program also seduces with its exceptional payment schedule:
5% at contract signing: 114 500 ILS (approximately 28 250 euros)
5% in 6 months : 114 500 ILS (about 28 250 euros)
The balance at key delivery in 26 months
All without interest or indexation – a rare opportunity on the Israeli real estate market.
Prices from ILS 2 290 000 (approximately EUR 565 000).
Do not miss this unique opportunity to become owner in one of Ashdod's most dynamic and promising neighbourhoods. For more information, plans and availability, contact us now.
