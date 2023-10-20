  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Hadera
  4. Residential quarter Super affaire un appartement de 4 pieces spacieux avec terrasse ascenseur et parking a lentree du quartier prise haotsar de hadera

Residential quarter Super affaire un appartement de 4 pieces spacieux avec terrasse ascenseur et parking a lentree du quartier prise haotsar de hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$529,815
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34077
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BZH RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui offers an apartment full of good vibes in Hadera city centre, Harav Ovadia Yossef Street, a bright apartment at an exceptional price! Characteristics: ⭐ Apartment 4 rooms, about 100 m2, ⭐ Large living room with a dedicated dining area, ⭐ Sun terrace, ⭐ Master suite with bathroom, ⭐ Two bathrooms, two toilets, ⭐ New doors, air conditioning, ⭐ On the 5th floor, elevator, ⭐ Parking, ⭐ Shared secure room at the foot of the building, ⭐ Low loads! Well maintained building on the edge of the city center, close to amenities, shopping centers, schools, communities, transportation... A rental bonus! Can be purchased remotely. Contact us: Ra'hel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$987,525
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex dexception rue zrubavel tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,01M
Residential quarter Tres bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$511,005
Residential quarter Duplex penthouse a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable
Hadera, Israel
from
$893,475
You are viewing
Residential quarter Super affaire un appartement de 4 pieces spacieux avec terrasse ascenseur et parking a lentree du quartier prise haotsar de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$529,815
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 4 pieces luxueux rehavia rehov kkl
Residential quarter 4 pieces luxueux rehavia rehov kkl
Residential quarter 4 pieces luxueux rehavia rehov kkl
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,016
✨ Apartment 4 rooms new – 97 m2 ???? Terrace of 10 m2 ?????️ Fully furnished – high-end services ?????️ Parental suite ???? 2nd floor with elevator ???? Private parking ???? Immediate Entry
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Show all Residential quarter Bord de mer
Residential quarter Bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$335,445
Joyau à la Marina : 50m from the beach! ????? Discover this charming cozy apartment on the 3rd floor of a small intimate building (5 floors). Dream location: 50 meters from the water. Comfort: Optimized space with a sun terrace. Serenity: Mamad included for total tranquility. An ideal foot-t…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$479,655
A beautiful 4 rooms city center
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications