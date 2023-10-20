  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee

Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces haut de gamme immeuble recent etage 4 avec vue degagee

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,66M
;
10
ID: 34551
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Nahalat Binyamin, 17

About the complex

Français Français
For sale 3 rooms upscale street Rambam with open view * 3 rooms in a recent building * 78m2 * Balcony 6m2 * Parquet, double glazing windows etc... * Mamak * Possibility of sale furnished with appliances

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
