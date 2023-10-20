Residential quarter Holyland golden heights

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
## **Project Presentation – Achat Holyland Grouping, Jerusalem**
Located in the heart of the sought after neighborhood of **Holyland in Jerusalem**, this new residential project offers a rare opportunity to acquire an apartment in a modern, green environment and perfectly connected to the main axes of the city. Designed to offer comfort, quality of life and durability, the building consists of a **garden and three floors**, for a total of **12 spacious apartments**, ranging from **3 rooms to 4 rooms**.
Each housing has a neat design, optimized spaces and a beautiful brightness. The apartments are equipped with ** generous terraces**, while the ground garden enjoy ** private gardens**, ideal for families or those looking for a quiet and green living environment.
The project also includes a **ground parking**, ensuring comfort and safety on a daily basis, as well as a construction standard that meets modern requirements for insulation, durability and quality of materials.
**Delivery is planned for 36 months**, allowing purchasers to plan their installation or investment calmly.
This buying group represents a unique opportunity to join a human-sized real estate project in one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Jerusalem, while enjoying advantageous conditions and an exceptional living environment
Our agency is at your disposal for any additional information
Jerusalem, Israel
