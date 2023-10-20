  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Holyland golden heights

Jerusalem, Israel
$1,22M
2
ID: 34896
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

Français Français
## **Project Presentation – Achat Holyland Grouping, Jerusalem** Located in the heart of the sought after neighborhood of **Holyland in Jerusalem**, this new residential project offers a rare opportunity to acquire an apartment in a modern, green environment and perfectly connected to the main axes of the city. Designed to offer comfort, quality of life and durability, the building consists of a **garden and three floors**, for a total of **12 spacious apartments**, ranging from **3 rooms to 4 rooms**. Each housing has a neat design, optimized spaces and a beautiful brightness. The apartments are equipped with ** generous terraces**, while the ground garden enjoy ** private gardens**, ideal for families or those looking for a quiet and green living environment. The project also includes a **ground parking**, ensuring comfort and safety on a daily basis, as well as a construction standard that meets modern requirements for insulation, durability and quality of materials. **Delivery is planned for 36 months**, allowing purchasers to plan their installation or investment calmly. This buying group represents a unique opportunity to join a human-sized real estate project in one of the most popular neighbourhoods in Jerusalem, while enjoying advantageous conditions and an exceptional living environment Our agency is at your disposal for any additional information

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m2 givat shaoul jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,07M
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a 2 ps du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$799,425
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$877,800
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement luxueux projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,38M
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym... Deliverable May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace o…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Ideal comme investissement ou residence principale
Nahariya, Israel
from
$312,873
3-room apartment in the city center in a very well maintained building, on the 3rd and last floor, offering a quiet and pleasant living environment. Ideal as an investment or main residence
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Stop affaire appartement 4 pieces a ashdod a un prix imbattable
Ashdod, Israel
from
$561,165
Stop Case: 4 room apartment in Ashdod at an unbeatable price. In the heart of the "Dalet" district, building with elevator, close to everything... Already rented at 4200 shekels (rentability 3.75%). All around there are buildings that have been renovated in "Tama 38": adding a terrace, a roo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications