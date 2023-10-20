  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Haifa
  4. Residential quarter Appartements parfaits et meubles avec vue sur la mer et les jardins bahai entierement meubles et deja loues pour y vivre ou pour investissement

Residential quarter Appartements parfaits et meubles avec vue sur la mer et les jardins bahai entierement meubles et deja loues pour y vivre ou pour investissement

Haifa, Israel
from
$374,633
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34330
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Haifa Subdistrict
  • City
    Haifa
  • Address
    Tuvim

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Location on the map

Haifa, Israel
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
