Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception au cOEur de tel aviv parfait pour un investissement ou comme pied A terre

FOR SALE – THE PENTHOUSE OF THE ROY IN HEART OF TEL-AVIV
Ideal as investment or foot-to-earth. Only 658/m2 !!!
A few steps from Shuk HaCarmel, Shenkin, Rothschild Boulevard and only 5 minutes from the beach, this unique duplex is located in a completely renovated street, in a new boutique building with preserved style, on the 5th floor with elevator.
Main features:
135 m2 interior
46 m2 terraces (6 m2 + 40 m2)
Cellar included
Parking option
First level:
Large bright living room with open kitchen
3 bedrooms, including a master suite with ensuite bathroom and terrace of 6 m2
Second independent bathroom
Placards integrated in all rooms
A room is a Mamad (safe room)
Upper level:
Multipurpose space (secondary lounge, desk or reading corner)
Bathroom with toilet
Access to an exceptional roof terrace of 40 m2 with outdoor kitchen & integrated barbecue
Authorization for Jacuzzi or swimming pool
Open view – ideal for receiving or enjoying total privacy
Building & finishes :
High-end materials
Modern boutique building with few apartments
Costs:
Price: IL 9,900,000
Price per m2 :
Condominium charges : 900 NIS / month
Municipal taxes (Arnona): NIS 1,800 / 2 months
The Future of King George Street:
A large green boulevard is planned right in front of the building. The penthouse will have an unobstructed view of a landscaped avenue without future construction.
In addition, Magen David Square (King George, Allenby, Shenkin, Nahalat Binyamin Crossing) will soon become a major transportation hub, served by the Purple Line and M2 metro line, just 100 metres from the property – enhancing its accessibility and long-term value.
????? A unique opportunity!
