Residential quarter Projet residentiel situe au coeur de tel aviv yafo

Residential project, located in the heart of Yafno, whose strategic location,the place near local attractions, such as beaches and cafes, close to the tramway A large interior courtyard in European style, offering a bright and friendly private space for residents. Around which are articulated residential buildings, mix of old and new. 3 existing buildings of 4 floors, whose facades are restored, whose original volume (height, proportions) is respected to preserve the historical character, Below the existing buildings, a store floor And 1 new modern 7-storey building above the lobby 3 floors underground parking Fusion between the old and the new, which preserves the historical character of Yafo, while providing contemporary comfort. Adapted to both families and investors Expected entry date for March 2028. 2p to 5p apartments with terrace and penthouses Modern 7-storey building 2 rooms from 2.570.000 sh, between 50m2 and 61m2 with terrace of 5m2 (num apartment 2,11,30) 3 rooms from 3.690.000 sh between 73 m2 and 87m2 with terraces between 6m2 and 9 m2 (app num 3, 5, 8, 9,10, 16) 4 rooms on the rdc, which makes the corner of the building, 91m2 and 3.35 m high to the ceiling, exposure: north/south/west. No outdoors price: 4,403,000 sh (app number 1) 5 rooms From 5.668.000 sh, 109m2 and 2 terraces 6.3m2 and a 4.5m2 .( num 4) Penthouses: price from 6.909,000 sh 4 rooms 151m2 and 107m2 terrace, height 2.90m.(app number 49) Exposure: north/south 3 rooms 108m2 on the 7th floor and 56m2 terrace,( app num 52 ) Mini penthouse on the 6th floor 4 rooms 138m2 and 118m2 terrace, Exposure: north/south/east (num 51) Restored old buildings Ground floor 3 rooms 94m2 with 4.5 m2 height, exposure : East/South that overlooks the courtyard Price: 4.135,000 sh (num 1) penthouse on the 4th floor, 3p 98m2 with 114 m2 terrace Price 7.990.000 sh (num 20) 3 rooms from 4.068.000 sh, between 78m2 with 2 terraces of 4m2 and 6m2 and 89m2 with 2 terraces of 6 m2 and 9 m2 east/west (num 2, 9) Penthouses 4 rooms 166m2 and 110m2 terrace and 4 m high ceiling (num 26) 4 rooms 143m2 and 2 terraces of 84 m2 and 29 m2 with ceiling height of 3.30m (num 27) Technical details: contact us payment terms: several options are available Prices do not include our agency fee of 2% excluding taxes