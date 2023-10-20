  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite

Netanya, Israel
from
$962,445
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34246
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya

About the complex

Mardochee Khayat offers you to live in a new project in the Galey yam district. The architecturally designed construction offers you to live in a complex of three buildings at the foot of a shopping mall where beautiful brands will be present. Close to the new town hall of Netanya, buses that serve all of Israel, easy access to highways Cafes, restaurants, supermarkets and home equipment and all this at the foot of the project Project features Very beautiful double lobby decorated by an architect for maximum privacy of the owners. A gym, children's room, work room Three elevators including a Shabbat A clear view from the first floors. Project with bank guarantee Possibility of 20% financing at the contract and 80% upon handing over the keys Each apartment is sold with a private parking space. High standard service Features of the apartment Tiles throughout the house 80x80 Preparation for air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Mixer taps Quality interior doors Customizable kitchen Electric blinds throughout the house Several apartments are for sale 3 rooms surface 79 m2 + 12 m2 terrace 4 rooms surface 102 m2 +12 m2 terrace 5 rooms surface 122 m2 + 20 m2 terrace For more information contact Mardochee Khayat

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Beau rez de jardin
Nahariya, Israel
from
$1,505
Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Residential quarter Cottage triplex rare
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$962,445
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Residential quarter Magnifique maison
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,71M
Beautiful house 7 rooms (300 m2) on 3 levels with private elevator, private garden (175 m2), nice roof terrace (100 m2), quiet, pastoral and green, 2 parking spaces, 2 large cellars, basement, right of construction
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception harav kook tel aviv permis obtenu livraison 35 ans
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,98M
PRESAL COMMENCEMENT – Construction permit obtained HaRav Kook – Tel-Aviv High-end boutique project located 1 minute walk from the sea, in the heart of the sought after Kerem HaTeimanim. Permit granted, imminent demolition, delivery estimated in 3.5 years. New 6.5 storey building (RDC, 5 fl…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Show all Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,48M
FOR SALE – TEL AVIV In a beautiful building, discover this beautiful 3 room apartment: • 74 m2 living space + 13 m2 terrace • 2 comfortable rooms • 2 modern bathrooms • Lift and large pantry • Parking space included Reduced price: 7,900,000 Owners are very motivated to sell – an opportunit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications