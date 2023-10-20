Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For Rent – Penthouse in the heart of Neve Tzedek
Available in early January, this exceptional penthouse offers rare outdoor spaces, high-end finishes and unbeatable location in one of Tel Aviv's most prestigious neighbourhoods.
Property Details:
100 m2 interior with 55 m2 terrace + 50 m2 private rooftop
4th floor with elevator
Very large parental suite
2 bedrooms in total (including one Mamad)
2 bathrooms + 3 toilets
Sea view
High-end materials and finishes
Rent: 25,000 per month
For more details or to arrange a private visit, please contact Premium Real Estate.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
