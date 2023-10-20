Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek

  1. Realting.com
A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$7,838
12
ID: 34855
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Neve Tsedek, 24

About the complex

For Rent – Penthouse in the heart of Neve Tzedek Available in early January, this exceptional penthouse offers rare outdoor spaces, high-end finishes and unbeatable location in one of Tel Aviv's most prestigious neighbourhoods. Property Details: 100 m2 interior with 55 m2 terrace + 50 m2 private rooftop 4th floor with elevator Very large parental suite 2 bedrooms in total (including one Mamad) 2 bathrooms + 3 toilets Sea view High-end materials and finishes Rent: 25,000 per month For more details or to arrange a private visit, please contact Premium Real Estate.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

