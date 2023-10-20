  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Residence boutique a mekor haim 4 pieces dexception avec terrasse amp prestations luxe

Residential quarter Residence boutique a mekor haim 4 pieces dexception avec terrasse amp prestations luxe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,916
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34392
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Avital, 15

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, a short walk from HaMesila Park Promenade and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. In a new boutique building with prestigious lobby and Shabbat elevators. Beautiful new and spacious 4 room apartment of 111 m2, with 11 m2 terrace. A real jewel offering high-end services: • Separate and fully improved kitchen • Strong room (Mamad) • Parental suite with private bathroom • Additional bathroom • Ground heating • Individual VRF air conditioning in each room • Smart Home System • Private underground parking • Cave Entry early April

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue bograshov a tel aviv emplacement tres central a 2 minutes a pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$937,365
Residential quarter Pour les amoureux du bord de mer magnifique duplex avec une vue imprenable
Hadera, Israel
from
$893,475
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,76M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Residence boutique a mekor haim 4 pieces dexception avec terrasse amp prestations luxe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,916
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf haut standing luxueux magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,18M
Mordecai Khayat invites you to discover Lev Raanana , a new residential project located in the city centre. High-end project – HaGalil 27 & Maccabi 25/27 Live in one of Raanana's most sought after neighbourhoods, a prime location, quiet and green, just a stone's throw away: Best Schools Ci…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
For sale – New 3-room apartment with balcony and parking In a new building just delivered (a month ago), discover this superb 3-room facade, located on the 2nd floor, offering modern services and optimal comfort. With an area of 80 m2, complete with a balcony of 11 m2, the apartment is bat…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod
Show all Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod
Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,24M
For sale – Apartment 5 rooms transformed into 4 rooms in Marina d Located in one of the most sought after locations in the city, this beachfront apartment offers an exceptional living environment. Completely tastefully renovated, it has been redesigned in 4 spacious rooms. It includes a ma…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications