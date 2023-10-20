Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya .
You are looking for a nine netanya project
This beautiful project is made for you
Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach
In one of the most coveted streets in the city
The manufacturer Avraham Amram whose reputation is no longer to be done has already carried out several projects on Hadera ,Zichon Yaacov ,Eilat and in other cities of Israel
Project characteristics
The Momento project includes different types of apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as penthouses with private jacuzzi
Latest generation exterior coating
The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a beautiful ceiling height of 6 meters and designed by the architect
3 lifts including a chabbatic
underground parking space
Delivery in 3 years
Bank guarantee
Apartment features
Flooring throughout the house 80x80
Centralized air conditioning latest generation
Quality bathroom furniture
Grohe brand valve
Quality interior door
Customizable Kitchen
Electrical stores in all the house
Apartment rooms of 104 m2 +15m2 of terrace
Apartment 4 rooms of 106 m2 + 19m2 terrace
Apartment 5 rooms of 132 m2+ 20 m2 terrace
For further information contact Mardochee Khayat 0523362121
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return