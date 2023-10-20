  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona

Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 34794
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Derekh Hebron, 99

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
ARNONA RESIDENCE PROJECT - Occupation: 30 April 2029. Residential project in Arnona district, Two 22-storey buildings Close to Ein Guedi Street and close to Hevron Street served by tram.. Large choice of spacious 3 and 5 room apartments, these buildings also include mini-penthouses and penthouses. The residence includes a club for residents, a synagogue, a gym, an elegant entrance hall and a crèche with independent entrance.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces en rez de jardin a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$827,640
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Harish, Israel
from
$332,310
Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$529,815
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,49M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Jerusalem arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bien situer
Residential quarter Bien situer
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,787
Apartment in very good condition, partially furnished, close to public transport, highly recommended
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a ashdod rue yakinton calaniot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
For sale – 4 room apartment in Ashdod, Yakinton Street (Calaniot) Superb apartment of 122 m2 gross (93 m2 net) with balcony of 8.5 m2, located on the 6th floor of a recent and sought after residence (3 years only). West orientation, offering a beautiful brightness in the afternoon Modern …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux magnifique permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$846,450
Project U Bat Yam Mordecai Khayat presents a new project in Bat Yam: The U Tours An exceptional project in the heart of Ramat HaNasi Welcome to Tours U, two majestic 31-storey towers, accompanied by a commercial and leisure complex that will soon become the icon of Bat Yam. These towers ha…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications