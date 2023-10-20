Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer et de dizengoff

  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
$987,525
ID: 34374
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 251

About the complex

Exclusive sale: Micha Street, Old North, Quiet and Border View In a classified building, typical of Tel Aviv, on the 2nd floor, a beautiful 2 room apartment bright and well preserved. Living area of about 60 m2 + sunny terrace of about 7 m2. The apartment, bathed in light, offers great potential. Double exposure. Located in a quiet and bucolic alley, a few minutes walk from the sea, Dizengoff Street and the lively city centre.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,82M
Hovevei Tsion, residential street 2 steps from the beach 3 rooms renovated with spacious living room, fully equipped kitchen and very nice balcony 80m2 Balcony 2 shower rooms Second floor Elevator Parking 5.800.000 Nis
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,98M
One of the most private and elegant buildings in the heart of the city. Located on the 4th floor on 5. Property Details: 180 m2 on one level + two balconies of 5 m2 each 3 bedrooms + one office 3 toilets and 2 bathrooms 2 standard underground parking spaces + storage space Option for a…
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
Located on Frishman Street, a minute's walk from the sea, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv. The very sought after street offers immediate access to beaches, cafes, restaurants and prestigious hotels, while remaining pleasant to live. In a renovated bui…
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications