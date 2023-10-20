  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Beit vagan kiriat yovel

Residential quarter Beit vagan kiriat yovel

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,49M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34513
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Tora VeAvoda, Himmelfarb

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the new tower of the famous project Elhad Bait Vagan Zangvil 1 , Bait Vagan adjacent kiriat yovel . Very nice 5 rooms of 122 m2 with terrace of 10 m2 partly soucah ., beautiful interior services wonderful view of the Jerusalem Forest. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 3 toilets fully rearranged kitchen .. 2 parking spaces and cellar.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter Prodigieuse villa a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,67M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
Residential quarter Appartement de charme au centre du quartier neve tzedek 2 pieces rue molcho tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Beit vagan kiriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,49M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Show all Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a vendre a ashdod quartier youd zayin 2e ligne de mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,48M
Rare on the area: high-end villa located in one of the most sought after areas of Ashdod, a few steps from the beach, in the second line of the sea. A property designed to offer comfort, privacy and quality of life, ideal for a family or an exceptional residence. Built surface area: 280 m2 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces 210m2 17eme bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,04M
Penthouse 5 rooms 167m2 with 44m2 terrace, 17th Bayit Vegan Jerusalem Exclusively, magnificent penthouse located on the 17th floor of a new building with 3 elevators, 2 of which are spacious and bright, it offers a magnificent view. Located at the edge of Bet Veigan/Kyriat Yovel . Ideal loca…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Show all Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 pieces a kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$771,210
Yehuda Hanassi Street, in the sought after district of Kiryat Sanz in Netanya, within a quiet and well-served residential environment. 4 room apartment with Mamad, about 110 m2, located on the 5th floor on 6. Renovated and strengthened building under a recently completed TAMA 38 project. …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications