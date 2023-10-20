Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
For sale – Apartment 5 rooms transformed into 4 rooms in Marina d
Located in one of the most sought after locations in the city, this beachfront apartment offers an exceptional living environment.
Completely tastefully renovated, it has been redesigned in 4 spacious rooms. It includes a mamad (safe room), integrated air conditioning, two modern bathrooms, as well as a large terrace with spectacular sea view, fully unobstructed and frontline.
The apartment is sold with a private parking space and a huge storage box, very rare in this area.
Only a few steps from the beach, restaurants, shops and all the amenities of the marina.
A unique opportunity to live the sea every day in an elegant and comfortable setting.
Location on the map
Ashdod, Israel
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return