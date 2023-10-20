  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,24M
10
ID: 34081
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Egoz

About the complex

For sale – Apartment 5 rooms transformed into 4 rooms in Marina d Located in one of the most sought after locations in the city, this beachfront apartment offers an exceptional living environment. Completely tastefully renovated, it has been redesigned in 4 spacious rooms. It includes a mamad (safe room), integrated air conditioning, two modern bathrooms, as well as a large terrace with spectacular sea view, fully unobstructed and frontline. The apartment is sold with a private parking space and a huge storage box, very rare in this area. Only a few steps from the beach, restaurants, shops and all the amenities of the marina. A unique opportunity to live the sea every day in an elegant and comfortable setting.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Leisure

