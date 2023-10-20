  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
9
ID: 34697
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

sublime 4 pièces immeuble le plus récent sur barnea promoteur de renomme vue mer haut standing

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,35M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,38M
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue magnifique
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Residential quarter A vendre superbe 4 pieces dans un nouveau projet boulevard nordau
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,12M
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Appartement de charme au centre du quartier neve tzedek 2 pieces rue molcho tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de charme au centre du quartier neve tzedek 2 pieces rue molcho tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,19M
Located on Molcho Street, right in Neve Tzedek, its shops, charm and atmosphere, this apartment enjoys a pleasant urban environment, close to shops, cafes, public transport and all the amenities of everyday life. Molcho Street is appreciated for its residential calm, while remaining a few mi…
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,39M
Rare and prestigious project in an independent building of only 23 exclusive apartments. Premium location in the heart of the legendary Shenkin Street, close to the Carmel Market, Rothschild Boulevard and the beaches. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms, bright and spacious, with large terraces a…
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces moderne a vendre emplacement ideal a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$689,387
For sale exclusively – Recent apartment, Bat Yam A rare opportunity to live in peace in the heart of Bat Yam, in a peaceful and pleasant street, close to all amenities. Characteristics of the property: • Living area : 83 m2 • Balcony: 5 m2 • Secured room (Mamad) with dressing room • Spaciou…
