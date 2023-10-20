  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Lun des immeubles les plus prives et elegants au coeur de la ville

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$4,98M
ID: 34660
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Balfour, 61

About the complex

Français Français
One of the most private and elegant buildings in the heart of the city. Located on the 4th floor on 5. Property Details: 180 m2 on one level + two balconies of 5 m2 each 3 bedrooms + one office 3 toilets and 2 bathrooms 2 standard underground parking spaces + storage space Option for additional parking space A beautifully designed and fully renovated apartment including: Apparent concrete ceilings Fully equipped kitchen Armani Italia Inland Venetian Stores Ground heating Smart Home Electrical System Custom carpentry and integrated storage throughout the apartment

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications